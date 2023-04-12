NEWBURYPORT — While many Massachusetts residents have had to figure out a new way to dispose of their old mattresses since the introduction of a new law in November, city residents haven’t had the same problem.
The state banned the disposal of mattresses to help promote recycling and reuse, while also reducing trash disposal. But since 2014, Newburyport has been working with United Teen Equality Center of Lowell to recycle more than 900 mattresses, according to City Hall officials.
“We’ve been ahead of the curve here in Newburyport,” Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said.
Levine added that UTEC is a social enterprise that works with people ages 17 to 24 who have been involved in the criminal justice system.
The nonprofit organization’s Madd Love Market Mattress Recycling Social Enterprise provides environmentally friendly disposal of used mattresses and box springs.
The program’s young adults also receive workforce development training and jobs – cutting the mattresses by hand and recycling the steel, foam and wood.
Molly Ettenborough, the city’s recycling, energy and sustainability manager, called UTEC “a great organization.”
“They’re not only teaching these kids how to downcycle a mattress, they are also teaching them job skills like getting to work on time, writing a resume, responsibility and timing,” she said.
Ettenborough said UTEC picks up mattresses locally and in West Newbury on a monthly basis and residents only need to place their old mattresses out on the curb on the day of the prearranged pickup.
“They come in their own truck and they bring it back to Lowell, where they dismantle them,” she said.
A $20 recycling fee is charged, and residents also have the option of dropping off their mattresses at the recycling center on Colby Farm Lane.
“All the different parts get separated out,” Ettenborough said. “The wood goes to a construction debris remanufacturer. The metal goes to metal recycling and the other materials can be recycled for clothing or insulation as well”
If, however, a mattress is moldy, bug infested or soaking wet, disposal will need to be arranged through the city by purchasing a $30 sticker.
Residents looking to dispose of a mattress can call the Recycling, Energy & Sustainability Department at 978-465-4410 to arrange pickup.
