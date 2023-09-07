NEWBURYPORT — The city has agreed to pay parent group Citizens for Responsible Education $10,000 to avoid a possible legal battle stemming from the removal of the group’s flyers from public bulletin boards last October by Mayor Sean Reardon.
The announcement included a statement from Reardon saying both his actions and the city’s posting policy should have better served CRE’s constitutionally protected free speech rights. As part of the settlement, the statement is required to run on the Newburyport Facebook page for the next 14 days.
“The city of Newburyport and the mayor’s office value the First Amendment guarantee of free speech,” the statement reads. “The city acknowledges that citizens retain the right to express themselves in a public forum, within the confines of the scope of the First Amendment, as interpreted by our state and federal courts. The city may regulate postings on a municipal bulletin board which is open to the public, but acknowledges that postings may not be censored based on their content or the viewpoints expressed.”
Reardon's chief of staff, Andrew Levine, said the statement was not an admission of wrongdoing on the city’s part.
“Our lawyers never said there was a violation of the First Amendment but they did say that, with the policy, which allowed for content-based decisions to be made about material that’s posted, that did leave us open to perhaps a judge or someone thinking that there was some kind of violation,” he said.
In addition to the city’s Facebook page, Levine confirmed that Reardon’s statement will run on the city’s website under “News and Announcements” for an undetermined length of time.
Citizens for Responsible Education hosted a public, educational forum on social/emotional learning at the Newburyport Elks Club in October. To publicize the event, a CRE member posted flyers at City Hall and the Newburyport Public Library.
Reardon took down the flyers at both buildings soon after, saying the library only allowed local nonprofit organizations and groups to post on its bulletin boards.
Reardon found no mention of CRE’s status or contact information on the flyers, and said he made the call to take them down himself.
The move set off alarm bells within the CRE, prompting the conservative-leaning nonprofit organization and Facebook group to fight back.
Gloucester-based attorney Kenneth A. Tashjy sent a demand letter to the city in May on behalf of the CRE, alleging violations of various civil rights, including First Amendment protections. The letter stated the group would pursue legal remedies if the matter wasn’t cleared up in 30 days.
“Ripping down those flyers was a gross dereliction of the mayor’s duty to protect the free speech rights of the citizens of Newburyport,” Tashjy said during a Wednesday interview. “It is our position that the mayor violated the free speech rights of the citizens that he swore to serve. This settlement is not just a victory for CRE but for any organization, regardless of its message that government officials cannot censor you, because they don’t like the content of your speech.”
Tashjy said, as a local citizen group, CRE had every right to post in City Hall and the library, as other organizations do, adding that Reardon didn’t disturb flyers which presented viewpoints with which he agreed.
Confronted with possible legal action, the city worked with its insurance provider, the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association, and outside legal counsel, Boston-based Pierce Davis & Perritano, to respond, according to Levine.
Tashjy also said the Massachusetts Family Institute and the American Council for Law & Justice assisted CRE in negotiating the final settlement with the city.
Well before this week’s deal, Reardon said the city began crafting a new community posting policy.
“Our past head librarian, Sara Kelso, had started this process of looking at policies as far as things going up on public bulletin boards. So they did have a policy,” he said. “Sara thought she was following the policy that was in place when all of this happened, back in October. She presented that to me and that’s why I backed her up on it, by taking the flyer down.”
Reardon added that the Library Board of Directors has already approved the new public bulletin board policy and it has been in place since June.
“This is something our insurance is paying for and I think it puts it behind us,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of the things that this agreement was going to ask us to do. Now, we just need to post the statement. We adjusted the policy because of it and I think we’re in a good place, moving forward.”
