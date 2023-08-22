NEWBURYPORT — Two persons were peacefully taken into custody Tuesday evening after local police, aided by a Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, converged upon the Port Plaza/Low Street area.
Newburyport police Lt. Matthew Simons said, via the Newburyport Police Department Facebook page, the suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. There was no threat to public safety, he added.
Police departments typically call for NEMLEC assistance when they are serving high-risk warrants.
Last week, NEMLEC was called to assist Georgetown police when they served such a warrant to a North Street man who was then charged with violating an abuse prevention order and numerous weapons and ammunition violations.
