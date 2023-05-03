NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Human Rights Commission will host its annual Peace Prize Awards on Thursday, May 25, in City Hall Auditorium.
The Human Rights Commission hosts several events throughout the year, including a Holocaust remembrance and a community iftar.
Peace Prize Awards will be given to two students nominated by faculty and staff from the Newburyport school district as well as two adults from within the community who are nominated by colleagues.
Newburyport's Human Rights Commission, formerly known as the Commission for Diversity and Tolerance, has been hosting the awards for more than a decade.
After a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the 2021 awards honored every teacher in Newburyport Public Schools as well as those at River Valley Charter School and Immaculate Conception School.
Last year's awards honored efforts to help new Afghan families in Newburyport.
