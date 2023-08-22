NEWBURYPORT — Police are investigating what appears to be a sudden resurgence of graffiti in the downtown area and asking for the public's help to find out who is responsible.
Lt. Matthew Simons said a police officer discovered fresh graffiti in the Liberty Street area near The Salvation Army building and The Daily News while patrolling Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Simons said officers have been combing the downtown to see if there was any other graffiti.
"We found a number of things and we're still working to try and determine what's old and what's new," he said. "There's definitely one that we've seen before and also some things that we're not familiar with. But there is definitely at least four to five new tags that have appeared to have happened overnight at some point since dark (Monday)."
Simons urges anyone with information on the graffiti to contact Inspector Chris McDonald at 978-462-4411.
"We want to cover all the channels and see if anybody recognizes anything and can provide us with any information," he said. "At some point, we may put some things out to the public to see if they have any information as well."
In October, graffiti was found along the Clipper City Rail Trail and beneath the Gillis Memorial Bridge, but Simons said the activity seemed to have stopped – until recently.
"There often doesn't seem to be a rhyme or reason to these things, they just kind of pop up here and there, and we're able to identify or link something with other communities," he said. "Or, if something has happened in our own community, that can sometimes be helpful."
Simons cautioned that often this type of vandalism and tagging remain unsolved, just because of the difficulty of tracking down who is responsible.
"If you don't catch them red-handed, so to speak," he said.
Resident Jim McCarthy volunteers his time picking up trash in city parks and spotted the graffiti in October. He said he has also noticed an increase in graffiti in the city over the past three or four months.
"This has been very widely dispersed and it is an absolute increase," he said. "It starts small and they're tagging places I've never seen tagged before, like Waterfront Park."
McCarthy pointed to city projects such as the $6 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project that is underway on the waterfront as expensive endeavors which can be quickly marred by graffiti if not closely monitored.
"What good is spending all this money when people go down there and tag and deface it?" he asked. "These are things that take a long time to get done and they're defaced by the next night. It's really disrespectful."
The recent graffiti outbreak comes roughly 10 days after police responded to the former Brown School on Aug. 11 after receiving word that four juveniles broke into the Milk Street building and damaged materials intended for a Newburyport Youth Services program.
Police have responded to seven alarms at the former school this year alone and the city is expected to install security cameras on the property in the coming weeks.
Asked if the graffiti wave is related to the Brown School break-in, Simons said he has not seen any evidence linking them.
