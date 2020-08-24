NEWBURYPORT – The mayor and city marshal said police will summons a white 61-year-old Methuen man to court to face charges that he verbally accosted and swore at two Black women on the rail trail over the weekend.
Mayor Donna Holaday and City Marshal Mark Murray said in a press release that Daniel T. Cain of Methuen will be issued a summons to appear in Newburyport District Court at a later date on charges of annoying and accosting a person (two counts); disturbing the peace; and disorderly conduct.
One of the women he is accused of accosting took a photo of the man police identified as Cain after he reportedly used a racist slur and obscenity against the two women on Saturday.
"This kind of behavior has no place in our community," Murray said. "I'm proud of the thorough work the investigating officers did to identify this individual and hold him accountable."
The release said that on Saturday, a Newburyport police officer patrolling near Michael's Harborside was approached by two women who reported being accosted by a man while walking their dog on the Clipper City Rail Trail.
The women said they were confronted by a man, later identified as Cain, who was walking his dog without a leash heading in the opposite direction. Newburyport has a leash law and the women thought it best to move away from the man and his dog.
Cain reportedly leaned toward the two women, who are Black, and made offensive comments relating to their race and gender. One woman photographed Cain and later gave the photo to police. During the confrontation, Cain allegedly called the woman taking his picture “a vulgar and disparaging word,” according to the press release.
“Through an aggressive investigation, Newburyport police were able to identify and question Cain. As a result of that investigation, the department has filed criminal charges against him in connection with the incident,” the release said.
"This is an extremely disturbing situation, and I commend the Newburyport Police Department and Marshal Murray for mounting an aggressive and swift investigation that has identified a suspect who now have to answer for his actions in court," Holaday said. "There is no room for this kind of hate and intolerance in Newburyport."
Holaday told a Daily News reporter on Monday the city has contacted the Essex District Attorney's Office to determine whether the confrontation rises to the level of a hate crime.
"We're investigating it. It breaks my heart," Holaday said, adding she was "infuriated" with people saying hateful and hurtful comments while visiting the city.
The photo was posted on Facebook, along with a lengthy description of the incident. Within hours, the post had been shared on numerous local and area Facebook pages drawing widespread condemnation and hundreds of comments.
"I have never been so embarrassed in my life. Humiliated. This man took the time out of his day to tell me he didn’t like me, not for something I said or for something I did, but specifically for my skin color," the woman's post reads.
"My mom and I moved onto the other side of a hedge simply because it was safer to separate the dogs on the narrow trail. Unprovoked, the male individual leaned over and said 'I don’t like Black girls so keep (expletive) walking!'
"Neither one of us said a word before or after the comment as to not give him the satisfaction of an argument. A witness to the event that was walking behind us approached us and apologized for this man’s behavior. We provided the picture my mother took to the police department," the Facebook post reads.
Shortly after the incident, the city's Human Rights Commission was notified and began coordinating efforts with Holaday.
City Councilor Afroz Khan, whose husband Ahmer Ibrahim is chair of the HRC, said she would not let the incident go without action from the city so residents and visitors all felt welcome.
"To see something like this happen, it hits you right in the gut," Khan said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.