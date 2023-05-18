NEWBURYPORT — This Saturday's installment of Local Pulse will be a busy one. Host Joe DiBiase will be speaking with Tarah McGregor and Kevin Hudson to discuss upcoming events for Newburyport's Pride events next month. Also, Jason Lacroix will return to give us a preview of Yankee Homecoming 2023. Finally, Ben Harman will be in the studio to talk with Joe about the upcoming Newburyport Human Rights Commission Peace Prize event, happening May 25.
Streamed from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #448 will go live exclusively at www.LocalPulseRadio.com at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This episode marks a milestone in that Local Pulse will exceed 1,500 guests interviewed since 2013. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site and wherever you listen to podcasts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.