NEWBURYPORT — The first five months for Newburyport Public Library head librarian Sara Kelso has seen plenty of success stories but also plenty of staff turnover. That has prompted her to get creative in terms of filling valuable positions while at the same time presenting her with the opportunity to streamline and improve library services.
Kelso succeeded Giselle Stevens as head librarian in July and in that short time has already filled seven positions. All the recent changes have, however, allowed the library to reevaluate its training structure and find ways to better best practices, she said.
"You typically have a shift in turnover when you have administration changes. We had a number of positive internal promotions, and we've been able to hire a number of fabulous new people," she said.
The library also took the opportunity to make sure it was protecting the positions of its union staff, while also seeing that volunteer roles were clearly defined, according to Kelso.
Kelso, the 12th head librarian at the Newburyport Public Library, has done "a great job" so far, especially considering all of the turnover she has had to deal with, according to Mayoral Chef of Staff Andrew Levine.
"She has been finding creative ways to make sure that we're meeting the needs of Newburyport residents while dealing with all of these changes and we look forward to seeing where the library goes next, once all our new hires are settled in," he said.
Kelso moved up from assistant head librarian after four years in her position to head librarian in July, leaving her old job to be filled internally by Jessica Atherton, who moved up from her position as head of adult services.
Atherton's position was then was taken by staff librarian Dana Echelberger.
Among those leaving were Jane Lemuth who resigned as department head of cataloguing to take a position as an assistant head librarian in Haverhill in September. She was succeeded by staff librarian Sally Rubinstein.
Adult services librarian Becky Geller also left the city to work as an archivist in Haverhill in September and was succeeded by new hire Alexis Ladebush.
Part-time children’s librarian Kathleen Lacey resigned to return to full-time schooling in late September and was replaced by Isabella Maginnis in November.
Emma Crowley was also brought in as a new staff librarian in adult services in late November and she is expected to help cover circulation, cataloguing and archives while Sienna Willis is also expected to start as a new staff librarian in adult services in early January.
Children's librarian Diane Oxton also retired this year but the position has yet to be filled and Isabella McGinnis has moved from youth services to part-time children's librarian and circulation desk librarian.
Levine also said the library is still looking for a full-time librarian.
"While we were trying to fill some of the roles, we started to evaluate how we could cross-train our existing staff in all areas. We added cross training in additional departments, which included technical services and the archival center. Not only does this add stability and flexibility to all of our departments, it helps us reduce the reliance on substitute employees and on some of the volunteer hours that we had previously been leaning on. That's something that we've been trying to do since 2013," Kelso said.
Kelso added she has a strong team at the library, which has been able to continue to keep up with the public's demands during all of the changes.
"We have had people comment on a few new faces here. I think, when somebody is used to seeing things a certain way, of course that can feel like a change. And change is hard for everybody, whether it's for the staff or for the public. But we've largely received wonderful feedback and people are very happy with the service they continue to receive at the library as always," she said.
