NEWBURYPORT — After hearing from numerous downtown businesses owners regarding a dearth of parking, the Parking Advisory Committee voted unanimously Monday to open a portion of the Green Street municipal lot to all-day employee parking beginning Nov. 1.
The city closed off large portions of the Waterfront East municipal parking lot near the harbormaster’s headquarters along with a chunk of the Waterfront West lot behind the Black Cow restaurant earlier this month to make way for construction of the $6 million Market Landing Park construction and expansion project.
The move eliminated over 250 parking spots from the downtown area, causing almost immediate headache and frustration for those visiting, living or working nearby.
The city is currently offering additional employee parking in the Titcomb Street municipal parking garage, as well as on nearby residential streets for employees through mid September and just over 150 parking spots also remain on the waterfront. Local business employees pay $240 annually for a parking permit.
But the past two weekends have proven the parking situation has only deteriorated since work began on the waterfront Aug. 9. In response, roughly 20 city residents and business owners attended Monday’s parking meeting to speak their piece and see if a solution couldn’t be found.
Planning Director Andy Port reminded those in attendance that the Market Landing Park project has been planned for many years and received City Council approval.
Port added the Waterfront East lot had 176 parking spots before construction began and will end up providing 109 traditional spaces, as well as four handicap spots when work on the Market Landing Park project is completed next spring.
The Waterfront West lot had offered roughly 80 traditional parking spaces as recently as last month and will end up with 47 spots and a pair of handicap spaces.
Port also said the Titcomb Street municipal garage offers 200 spaces and was designed to negate the eventual loss of parking from the Market Landing Park project.
“Part of what the garage was allowing us to do, as a city, was to take the parking off the waterfront and put it somewhere else,” he said.
City Clerk Richard Jones, who serves as the city’s parking clerk, asked parking supervisor Mary Jo Haley if she thought opening up the Green Street municipal lot to all-day employee parking might alleviate any potential pressure she and her clerks might be seeing on the streets.
Haley told Jones she was already seeing employees parking in the Green Street lot and she didn’t see a need to open it up to all-day parking until the early fall season comes to a close at the end of October.
“If we were talking about this at the beginning of the summer, totally different. But we’re approaching the end of our season. Once we get to Labor Day, we will start to calm down a little bit and I think the employees will not have a problem if they utilize the garage,” she said. “I don’t think you can open up the entire Green Street lot but if you allow a section of it on Nov. 1, I think we can handle the winter. That is, until we have a snowstorm.”
The Newburyport Police Department already parks a number of its vehicles along the Green Street side of the rectangular lot. The lot offers three-hour parking and includes an entrance on Merrimac Street.
The Parking Advisory Committee’s unanimous decision will now offer all-day employee parking on the west side of the parking lot near Green Street, with broader parking privileges to come on Jan. 1.
Haley told the committee she and her parking clerks were able to add 25 parking spots to the Waterfront West lot over the weekend, opening up an additional 22 spots in the Titcomb Street garage.
“Nothing else was available in the city but at least we had something, as opposed to the week before when we had nothing,” she said.
Before the vote, councilors listened to about a half dozen residents and business owners during public comment.
Garnet Street resident Suzanne Gallagher said she didn’t want to see the city revert to the depressed state it was in before urban renewal reshaped Market Square and the downtown area.
“If you take all of the parking away, you’re going to drive all of the businesses out. Then this city is going to go back to what it was back in the ‘60s,” she said. “Green spaces are wonderful, I love them. But we definitely need parking.”
Inn Street Barbershop owner Esther Sayer also said the city had enough green space and hoped the committee could come up with a serious solution to take care of the parking problem.
“Restaurants and businesses downtown are the people who pay the taxes, we’re the people who bring the business in,” she said. “If we have nowhere to park, and if our customers have no way to park, this is a huge problem for our city.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.