NEWBURYPORT — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty Care is seeking donations for local animal shelters.
There are 35 animal shelters/rescues within three miles of Newburyport and they are in need, according to donation organizers.
When moving or downsizing or even clearing clutter, keep Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in mind.
Items needed include towels, blankets, small stuffed animals, animal cages, pet food and gift cards. Many shelters are nonprofits and donations could be used as a tax deduction.
Donations can be dropped off at 61 State St., No. 2, Newburyport.
