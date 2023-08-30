NEWBURYPORT — The city recently received a two-year, $191,377 grant through the State Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs' Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) program, according to Mayor Sean Reardon.
The grant will enhance the city’s climate resilience efforts.
The "Climate Resilient Newburyport: Community Action Project" will engage residents about the potential effects of climate change on the city, prompt discussions about actions available to the city, encourage residents to share their ideas, and build collaborations to make the city stronger and more resilient.
Through this grant the city will fund non-profit groups and community organizations to start programs that include elements of climate resilience. Groups will highlight climate resilience through arts programs, youth engagement, nature-based projects, and transportation alternatives.
“Across the country we’re seeing more severe weather events, such as heavy rains and flooding, and intense heat,” Reardon said. “The climate challenge is real, especially in our coastal community. When we work together so much can be done, so this grant will provide us with a path toward a more secure future. I am grateful to the work of city staff and volunteers for taking the lead on this project and making this ambitious grant idea a reality.”
The city will provide numerous forums at which residents may learn more about climate challenges facing Newburyport, and provide feedback that will help shape future efforts. There also will be facilitated conversations to support city leaders in addressing the risks to our community.
The grant will culminate in a GreenExpo 2025, which will establish a regional dialogue in the Lower Merrimack Valley about climate resiliency, energy, and waste.
These efforts align with Newburyport’s 2020 Climate Resiliency Plan, which identifies issues including coastal and wetlands degradation, damage to coastal buildings and ports, reduction in food safety and security, and protection of drinking water.
For additional information or to get involved, register for resiliency news and announcements at: cityofnewburyport.com/subscribe or email: resilientnewburyport@gmail.com.
Information on the MVP program can be found at: resilientma.org/MVP.
