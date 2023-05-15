NEWBURYPORT — One by one, City Marshal Mark Murray read the names of three local police officers who died in the line of duty. For more than 95 years that number has thankfully remained static. But during Monday's Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony in Brown Square, Murray read the name of a fourth officer, Captain Alexander Griffin, who died on July 20, 1879.
Murray said he was able to identify Griffin through newspaper clippings and is hoping to reach his descendants to learn more about him. The city's top law enforcement official would also like to add Griffin's name to a special wall that bears the names of the other three: Captain Patrick Creeden (1905), Captain Charles Wells (1920), and Officer John H. Page Jr. (1927).
About 50 people, many of them Immaculate Conception students, listened as Murray read the four names. Also attending the roughly 15-minute ceremony were Mayor Sean Reardon, Acting Fire Chief Stephen Bradbury III, Town Clerk Richard Jones and Veterans Agent Kevin Hunt. Across the street inside City Hall, employees could be see watching the ceremony from a first floor window.
"We want to remember our fallen officers every year," Murray said, afterwards. "A little recognition goes a long way."
Peace Officers Memorial Day, part of the nationally recognized Police Week, was established in the 1960s by President John F. Kennedy and is celebrated every May 15 locally and around the country.
On Friday, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation regarding the day and week.
"Every day when law enforcement officers pin on their badges, they make an extraordinary commitment to the American people: to rush toward danger regardless of the risk and to faithfully stand up for the rule of law. Across our neighborhoods, towns, and cities, they put themselves in harm’s way, hoping to return home safely to their families," Biden said.
At the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., there is a quote engraved on the wall that reads, “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes, it is how they lived," Biden's statement reads.
A total of 41 police officers have died in the line of duty this year nationwide - their average age was 40, and they served an average of 11 years before the deaths, according to Murray.
During his turn standing before a podium in Brown Square, Reardon pointed out that police officers have an "incredibly hard job" as they run towards danger to help keep people safe.
"We're so lucky to have a wonderful police department," Reardon said.
After the ceremony, as a bagpiper played "Amazing Grace," Immaculate Conception students were spotted thanking many of the officers standing at attention.
