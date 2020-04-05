NEWBURYPORT — The city has 21 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of Saturday, according to the Newburyport Health Department.
Each of the individuals who tested positive, as well as their families, are in quarantine, according to the city website.
The Newburyport Health Department is following state Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and monitoring each case during the 14-day quarantine period, the city website said.
To follow the city's COVID-19 response updates, visit https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/covid-19update.
Also on Sunday, Anna Jaques Hospital had two confirmed COVID-19 inpatient cases, two suspected inpatient cases in the intensive care unit and a total of 15 suspected cases at the hospital, according to a daily report from Beth Israel Lahey Health. There was one confirmed employee case.
Between Beverly Hospital and Addison Gilbert Hospital, there were 36 confirmed inpatient cases with four in the ICU, 67 suspected inpatient cases with six in the ICU, and 26 confirmed employee cases.
In total across its network, Beth Israel Lahey Health reported 277 confirmed inpatient cases with 89 in the ICU, 267 suspected inpatient cases with 37 in the ICU, and 289 confirmed employee cases as of Saturday.
The network includes Anna Jaques Hospital, Beverly Hospital, Addison Gilbert Hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Milton, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Mount Auburn Hospital, New England Baptist Hospital, Winchester Hospital, BILH Behavioral Services, BILH Continuing Care and BILH Primary Care.
The report noted “COVID-19 suspected cases includes tests pending or negative test result, but maintaining droplet precautions.”
Also, employee cases include staff members who interact with patients as well as those who do not.
