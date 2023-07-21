NEWBURYPORT — The city on Friday announced that the Plum Island beachfront accessed through the pathway at 55th Street has been reopened to swimming.
Plum Island Point Beach and the beach at 55th Street were closed to swimming on Monday. The state Department of Public Health informed the City that the results of routine water quality testing showed the average bacteria levels for the last five tests exceeded the state's allowable limit.
The Health Department tests Plum Island beaches at least weekly throughout the summer at four testing locations, including 55th Street and Plum Island Point.
On Wednesday and Thursday the city took several water samples. Updated results for 55th Street showed through a five-test average that bacteria levels have decreased significantly from the Monday peak, allowing the City to permit swimming once again.
The city is still awaiting results for Plum Island Point Beach, and will allow swimming if those results permit. The cty will sample the water again today as a precaution.
The state’s beach testing program monitors over 1,100 public and semi-public beaches in Massachusetts to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers and prevent pathogens spread by contamination. Indicator organisms, which are specific bacteria that resemble harmful pathogens, are used to predict the presence of these pathogens. In Massachusetts, the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria is monitored in beach waters.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural runoff. Swimming in water contaminated with bacteria can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye, and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
Frequent rain, such as has occurred this season, can lead to beach closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.