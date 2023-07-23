NEWBURYPORT — All Plum Island beaches reopened for swimming at 9 a.m. Sunday after water testing showed significantly reduced bacteria levels, according to city officials.
The city closed all beaches to swimming on July 17 after the results of routine water quality testing showed both individual results and the average bacteria levels for the last five tests exceeded the state’s allowable limit. The city reopened the beach accessible at 55th Street on Friday when new results showed the five-test average within the state allowable limit.
Follow-up tests were performed on Thursday and Friday. Results received by the city on Saturday showed bacterial levels at all testing sites are well within the state’s allowable limits.
The Health Department tests Plum Island beaches at least weekly throughout the summer at four testing locations, including 55th Street and Plum Island Point.
The state’s beach testing program monitors over 1,100 public and semipublic beaches in Massachusetts to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers and prevent pathogens spread by contamination.
Indicator organisms, which are specific bacteria that resemble harmful pathogens, are used to predict the presence of these pathogens. In Massachusetts, the presence of Enterococci and E. coli bacteria is monitored in beach waters.
Bacteria can enter beach water through various sources, including stormwater runoff, malfunctioning septic systems, sewer overflows, wildlife and pet waste, and agricultural runoff.
Swimming in water contaminated with bacteria can lead to gastrointestinal, respiratory, dermatological, eye, and ear symptoms, and in some cases, more serious illnesses. Children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.