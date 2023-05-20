DANVERS — Newburyport resident James Richard, vice president and member of the board of directors for Girls Inc. of Boston and Lynn, was among more than 500 people who recently attended the organization’s 35th annual Celebration Luncheon.
Elected officials, businesspeople, girls and advocates for girls joined Richard, also the director of PwC, at the luncheon at DoubleTree by Hilton in Danvers.
Highlights of the event included acceptance of the 2023 Strong, Smart, and Bold Award by Amy Lynch, president of Comcast’s northeast division, on behalf of Comcast.
There was also a heartfelt speech given by Athené M. Sirivallop, senior project manager for Harvard University’s first universitywide conference center, and the presentation of Girl Hero Awards to Christania Adeoye, Grace Oladoja and Yocilin Solis.
National Scholars Christania Adeoye, Halima Amisu and Taofeekat Lamina were recognized, and the crowd was treated to a performance by The Girls Inc. chorus.
For more information, go to girlsinclynn.org.
