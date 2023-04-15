NEWBURYPORT — The Home for Little Wanderers announced earlier this week that its president and CEO, local resident Lesli Suggs, and her daughter, Sydney Todd, will run the Boston Marathon on Monday to raise money for the home.
The Home for Little Wanderers is the oldest child welfare organization in the country and supports at-risk individuals from birth to age 26 through its 25-plus community-based programs in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.
“When I’m challenging myself, sticking to the schedule, making myself do something even when it’s hard, those are all values I see our workforce engage in every day,” Suggs said. “I’m honoring that hard work and the impact that we have on kids.”
This will be the Newburyport woman’s first marathon and her daughter’s fourth.
“I’ve always said, if I was ever going to run the Boston Marathon, it would be for The Home,” Suggs said. “That’s the motivation for me.”
Suggs began her career as a social worker and has carried that expertise and experience into leadership roles at the home. Suggs has led the development of The Home’s Permanency Initiative – the idea that every child should grow up in safe, loving surroundings.
“If you spend long enough in child welfare, you learn that children need to grow up in families. Even with the best care, the outcomes are poor for children in the system. Families are where children yearn to be,” Suggs said. “I have the honor of running the marathon with my daughter, knowing that even when the miles are tough, we are doing this for the children and families The Home supports.”
Suggs and Todd have set a goal of raising $20,000. They have already raised nearly $15,000.
For more information: thehome.org.
