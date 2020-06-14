NEWBURYPORT – City officials are encouraging residents to save money and help the city manage its water supply by purchasing rain barrel from The Great American Rain Barrel Co. at a discount.
“Anytime we can add conservation to our daily activities, means we are thinking about the future and exhibiting good stewardship for the earth. This is a very important concept to share with others, especially our younger population,” said Tom Cusick, the city's water treatment superintendent, in a press release.
Barrels are $69 and can be picked up on Thursday, June 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the city's recycling center on Colby Farm Lane, off Low Street.
Educating our Children Begins at Home researchers conducted studies to discover methodologies that were successful in helping homeowners and towns manage their water supplies. One solution was to educate children to help combat issues of storm water runoff and involve communities in the process. Children can learn how to harvest rain and runoff from their home’s downspouts and use the water for plants, beds or pots that require moist soil, according to city officials.
"Rain barrels are also great to use as an outdoor water source to top off your pool or wash your car," said Molly Ettenborough, the city's recycling and energy manager.
The Great American Rain Barrel Co. is a local food importing company that has been repurposing shipping drums into rain barrels since 1988. Last year, 30% of Massachusetts cities and towns partnered with The Great American Rain Barrel Co., selling over 3,000 barrels. The Great American Rain Barrel Co. has been an approved vendor by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection since 2010.
To find out more about the barrels and to participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, visit: www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select your community.
