NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon and the city of Newburyport are asking residents to sign up for FlashVote, a tool that will help gather input on how to improve the community.
The city is working with FlashVote, a civic engagement tool that uses scientific surveys to gather data, engage the community and collect valuable input from residents to inform decisions. FlashVote will send survey questions designed by the city to residents no more than once a month, which will help city officials decide how best to use resources and address priorities.
"I’m very excited for residents to get to use FlashVote and have their voice heard on important city issues," Reardon said. "This tool will allow us to incorporate feedback from many more Newburyporters so we can make decisions in ways that better serve our residents."
Surveys may be on topics including how to use city land and properties, which city initiatives to prioritize, how to balance providing more city services with increasing tax rates, and what you would like to see more of across Newburyport.
Beginning on July 10, a random selection of Newburyport residents will receive text messages from FlashVote asking them to register for the platform. Residents are encouraged to sign up if they receive a text message from FlashVote. Residents can opt out and not receive future messages whenever they like.
Residents can also register at https://www.flashvote.com/newburyport to receive surveys by email or phone, or call 775-235-2240 to participate by phone or text only. Sign up takes less than one minute and input is always kept anonymous. Personal or demographic information collected by FlashVote is never shared with the city or anyone else.
Residents will receive a notification whenever there is a new survey, and they will have 48 hours to participate before voting closes.
Once a survey is closed, everyone who participated will automatically receive a summary of the overall results and be able to see how their responses compare to the group.
Those with questions regarding the city's partnership with FlashVote should contact the mayor’s office at 978-465-4413 or mayor@cityofnewburyport.com.
