NEWBURYPORT — The mayor’s plan to re-organize the Parks Department has been met with vocal opposition and some of those voices have formed a new group, hoping to educate the public on the matter.
In July, Mayor Sean Reardon released a plan which would roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services, a plan that would save the city roughly $100,000 per year.
The mayor’s new plan also prompted the layoff former Parks Director Lise Reid and has seen plenty of residents speaking out, both for and against it during public hearing sessions.
One group of residents against the plan, The Friends of Newburyport Parks, has formed and set up a website at: www.newburyportparks.org.
According to the group's website, the "Friends" believe that reorganizing the Parks Department is an unnecessary step and eliminating Reid's position lessens accountability and advocacy for parks.
Friends of Newburyport Parks Chairperson Andy Simpson said the group was formed to let people know that public hearings on the parks plan are still going on and the City Council is expected to vote on the matter on Sept. 27.
The City Council will also hold another public hearing on the parks plan at City Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m..
The City Council's Neighborhoods & City Services subcommittee is also expected to deal with the matter on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and “Friends “ members Leslie Eckholdt, Ken Irvin and Cindy Feeley are expected to appear on the "Local Pulse with Joe DiBiase" radio show on Saturday, Sept. 10.
"I think there is a sentiment out there that we don't want this. So, we would like to give people the opportunity to express their opinion," he said.
Moving the Parks Department into DPS, "just doesn't cut it," according to Simpson.
"We shouldn't be deprioritizing parks at a time when we should be thinking big, not small," he said.
Simpson also said Reardon’s plan was created without public input and the residents who spoke out against the reorganization seem to outnumber those who favor it by a 2-to-1 margin.
Reardon disagreed saying he is trying to bring in as many comments and opinions about the plan into play as possible.
"I could absolutely make some amendments to this plan (and) the public response to this has been overwhelmingly positive. Out of a city of 18,000 people, I think we had around less than 30 come to the first public hearing. I also had some great conversations with people who spoke out against it," he said during a Thursday phone interview.
Reardon went on to say he believes most of the people who have spoken out against his plan have been more upset about his letting Reid go than with the plan itself.
"We made a decision that that position wasn't being effective. The public hearings are important and it is important for people to come out. But, if you take out the people who are disappointed that I let go of the parks director position, from those opposed to the plan, I think those numbers change quite a bit," he said.
The mayor also said he would like to see some suggestions from local residents on how to make the plan work better.
"What has been removed isn't coming back into play. So how do we move forward and make our parks the best that they can be? If we're talking about a position that was eliminated two months ago at this point, I don't think we're talking about the plan," he said.
Simpson acknowledged he supported Reardon's opponent, Charlie Tontar, in last year's mayoral campaign but said he did not want to make the issue political.
"We are not against the mayor, we are pro parks and I really want to separate politics from this," he said.
The mayor's proposal does not adequately represent any benefits which may come from it, according to Simpson who added it is simply unnecessary.
"It's just not efficient and I just don't think he thought through it that much. We want to draw attention to the facts of the plan and leave politics aside," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.