Port residents spend years picking up nips littering State Street 

NEWBURYPORT – Living by New England Wine & Spirits on State Street and fond of the environment, Betsy Thomas began collecting empty nip bottles on her daily walks towards the High Street intersection three years ago.
On each trip she would collect as many as 20 of the single-serve liquor bottles and bring them home.
"They're in the woods, they're everywhere," Thomas said.
When her parents moved in with her about 18 months ago, her now 96-year-old father, Stiles Thomas, said he'd like to help. So either together or by himself Stiles Thomas would hunt for nip bottles – sometimes walking behind stores and other buildings.
'It's something for him to to do, he's so excited when he finds them," Betsy Thomas said.
Betsy and Stiles Thomas are part of a growing movement to reduce the amount of litter across the city. So-called ploggers, led by local resident Jim McCarthy, are out daily hitting different areas of the city to get some exercise while picking up litter. McCarthy has also spent considerable time and resources beautifying the Route 1 traffic circle island, near where the Thomases live.
Betsy and Stiles Thomas got so proficient in finding nips that after three years they had filled a large recycling bin. But before dumping the nips in a recycling barrel, the two ran a little contest. They asked friends and family to pay a dollar to guess how many nips were in the bin.
A friend of her father's guessed 557, three off from the correct amount: 554.
"So she'll get nine dollars," Betsy Thomas said.
With the contest over and the bin read to be emptied, Stiles Thomas will be heading back outside to collect more empty nips, his daughter said.
"It's been a fun thing for him," she added.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
