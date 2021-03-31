NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Donna Holiday recently announced she is accepting letters of interest and resumes from residents interested in serving on the Council on Aging or the Zoning Board of Appeals.
Members must live in the city. Meetings are generally held once a month.
Qualified residents should submit a letter of interest and resume to: Mayor’s Office, City Hall, 60 Pleasant Street, Newburyport, MA 01950, ATTN: Donna Musumeci. All appointments are voluntary and unpaid.
The mission of the Council on Aging is to advocate for older adults; identify their needs; develop and implement services and programs to meet their health, economic, social and cultural needs; encourage maximum independence; and to improve their quality of life. Members assist in this effort.
The council has two vacancies and a nominating committee is seeking candidates to fill those slots. The council serves in an advisory capacity on matters affecting seniors and meets monthly from September to May at the Senior Community Center.
The council consists of 11 members appointed by the mayor. Members must be residents of Newburyport and registered voters, and a majority of the members must be at least 60 years old.
For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/council-on-aging.
The zoning board considers petitions to develop property and provide relief when needed from literal application of state and local zoning laws. The board must balance the property rights of the applicant and the interests of neighboring property owners and the city.
Membership on the board should be based on experience and — whenever possible — include an architect or landscape architect, engineer, real estate agent or developer, affordable housing specialist, environmental planner and an attorney.
For more information, visit www.cityofnewburyport.com/zoning-board-of-appeals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.