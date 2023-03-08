NEWBURYPORT — The Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting the return of Restaurant Week from March 12 to March 26. Participating restaurants will offer casual to fine dining set at affordable prices.
“We are thrilled to bring Restaurant Week back after taking a break during the COVID years,” noted Chamber of Commerce President Nate Allard. “The week will help our local restaurants showcase their menus and increase foot traffic to the downtown during our shoulder season.”
The Chamber encourages people to enjoy a meal and shopping during their visit. In addition to the diverse dining opportunities, select retailers will also participate to help hungry travelers find a few special offers throughout Newburyport.
Newburyport offers a variety of opportunities for an overnight adventure. The city offers a wide range of price points and overnight options, ranging from bed-and-breakfasts to boutique hotels and is a perfect respite during the winter months.
“Newburyport has a thriving downtown and the Greater Newburyport Chamber has a strong regional reach,” said Nancy Gardella, executive director of the North of Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “There are so many ways to connect and enjoy this quintessential New England city by the mighty Merrimac River. The opportunity awaits for visitors to enjoy an evening out on the town and combine it with an overnight adventure to experience the vast array of arts, culture and ecotourism offerings.”
For more information and a list of participating restaurants, visit business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/greater-newburyport-restaurant-week-2023-103459.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.