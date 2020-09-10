Port runner laps hometown in 'virtual' Boston Marathon

NEWBURYPORT — A local runner completed her own version of the Boston Marathon at home in Newburyport this week, raising thousands of dollars for health care workers at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Cassy Clavin, 24, of Harrison Street, completed her own marathon route on Tuesday, Sept. 8, running two 10-mile laps and one 6-mile lap around the city in 3 hours 34 minutes, while raising $11,200 for the hospital's Emergency Medicine fund, which supports emergency preparedness activities.
This was because this year's 124th annual Boston Marathon was canceled due to COVID-19. The race, usually held in April, was shifted to a virtual event, with participants given the option to run their own marathon route any time between Sept. 7 and 14.
And while Clavin said she was among the many runners who were disappointed with the race's cancellation at first, she stayed motivated to run with the intention of helping health care workers that have put themselves at risk during the pandemic. Clavin ran as part of the Mass General Marathon Team, which collectively raised more than $1.3 million for the hospital.
"All of the money I had been raising ended up going directly to the health care workers on the front lines," she said. "I knew I wanted to do the marathon anyway but that was an extra drive for me."
Clavin ran in the 2019 Boston Marathon, and has completed two other marathons in Massachusetts over the past two years. But this marathon, she said, was different in that she was able to plan her own route in her home city. She spent months training at home, as well as in Ipswich and Boston, and mapped out a familiar route within Newburyport.
"I've done those laps in Newburyport hundreds and hundreds of times, so it felt really natural," she said. "I got to see tons of family and friends who wouldn't have been able to see me run the actual marathon, so it ended up being really special."
Clavin said she was glad to cross her finish line in Joppa Park, where she was met by family and friends.
"I had a lot of support from local friends from Newburyport and the people that were watching," she said. "It was great to have the support from the community."
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.