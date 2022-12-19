NEWBURYPORT — With public schools already operating on $35.2 million budget, the School Committee could be facing the unenviable task of filling a roughly $500,000 hike when it begins its fiscal 2024 budget process next month.
The culprit, according to Superintendent Sean Gallagher, is an expected 14% increase in out-of-district placement expenses which could cost Newburyport roughly $500,000, right out of the gate.
"That would have a significant impact on our overall budget, even before you started," he said. "So there's a lot of talk right now, with districts and superintendents and then also state Reps."
Meanwhile, Gallagher said he is in the midst of holding individual meetings with budget holders to put together a level-services allocation to start the budgeting process with a presentation to School Committee at its Jan. 3 meeting.
"Salary increases, due to the contractual obligations, are obviously a big budget driver that we consider as we begin our budget season and then you have operations and management. Basically we're looking at, or trying to predict, our utility costs going into next year and then there's transportation. So, we open up usually with a level-service budget to see what those increases are going to be," he said.
Special education is always a significant budget driver according to Gallagher, who said he is concerned about the increase in costs for outside special education day programs, state-wide.
"The state Executive Office For Administration and Finance determines, every year, what our out-of-district placement costs will be like and, over the past 13 years, they typically raise between 2% and 3%. This fall they passed a 14% increase on out-of-district placement and that would have a major impact on all public school budgets," he said.
School Committee Vice Chairperson Sara Hall agreed that the predicted $500,000 increase is concerning but added she plans to speak with incoming state Rep.-elect Dawne Shand to make sure the issue is on her radar.
"Gov.-elect Maura Healey has also seemed really committed to public education. So, I'm hopeful this will be on her radar as well and it will be fixed," she said.
Voters also passed a state ballot initiative over the fall that will impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds expected to go toward infrastructure, public transportation and education funding.
Gallagher said those new funds could go a long way to helping area public schools, headed into the upcoming school year.
"That could have a positive impact too," he said.
The superintendent also said his administration will continue to develop its own special education in-district programming, as which is another tool that could lessen the impact of the state increases.
"It's a big philosophy of ours to create these programs so that our Newburyport families can stay and thrive within the Newburyport Public Schools. That way, they don't have to go out of district and we have really developed our own programs for all types of children within the district," he said.
