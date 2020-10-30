NEWBURYPORT — The city's school district will maintain its current "hybrid" learning plan despite Newburyport's new categorization as a "high-risk" community for COVID-19 by the state.
Data from the state Department of Public Health released Thursday showed the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Newburyport rose from 162 a week ago to 179 since the pandemic began; there have been 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city in the last two weeks.
Sean Gallagher, superintendent for Newburyport's schools, said he and his staff have decided to stay the course with the current hybrid model, noting that there haven't been any positive cases within the school district since Oct. 19.
"We're not making any changes at this time, but we're closely monitoring the changes within the school and the city," said Gallagher. "With the cases we have seen in the district, we haven't seen an in-school spread."
The city’s designation is now “red,” indicating a “high risk” in the community, according to the DPH. The average daily incidence rate for Newburyport per 100,000 residents has risen to 11.6 – the highest reported rate during the pandemic – up from last week’s rate of 7.6.
In addition, the mayor reported to the City Council earlier this week that eight residents had died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
DPH data showed Anna Jaques Hospital reporting four patients who tested positive, including one in the intensive care unit, on Thursday.
Georgetown, with 97 positive cases reported, and Salisbury, with 89 cases, were both listed in the "red" category by DPH as well.
Gallagher said he and his staff are concerned wit the city's increase in COVID-19 cases, and that they is meeting with its medical advisory team each week to keep plans up to date.
"If things continue down this road, then we'll be making decisions later on with the potential of going to a fully-remote model, but at this time we're not considering that," said Gallagher.
For further reading on the city's "red" categorization, visit: https://www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/newburyport-moves-into-red-high-risk-category-for-covid-19/article_829f3916-9753-5de5-ace6-860e1e4bdf0b.html
Staff writer Jack Shea covers Newburyport City Hall. He can be reached via email at jshea@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3154. Follow him on Twitter @iamjackshea.
