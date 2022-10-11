NEWBURYPORT — Scouts BSA Troop 21 is looking for boys and girls ages 11 to 17 to join and participate in the adventures of Scouting.
Based at Immaculate Conception Parish, Troop 21 is the oldest to be chartered in Newburyport.
Troop 21, led by Leonard Wallace and Dr. Michelle LaFlamme, offers opportunities to learn and develop life and leadership skills, make new friends through a combination of outdoor activities, visits to cultural or historical sites and much more.
One of the hallmarks of the troop is the annual summer camping week at Griswold Scout Reservation at Hidden Valley Scout Camp in Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire.
Participation and rank advancement is self-paced. However, all Scouts are expected to work continually on advancement with the hopes of achieving Eagle Scout. Merit badge completion outside of those required for Eagle Scout is also encouraged. The Scouting journey is unique, therefore, troop leadership can work with each Scout to ensure they get the most out of their scouting experience.
In addition, the troop affords the opportunities to participate in multiple camping trips, hikes, skills events and troop-sponsored events. A highlight is the annual camping and hiking trip in Cutler, Maine, in August and a three-day white water rafting trip in Maine. There are others events throughout the year.
No Scouting experience necessary. For more information about Troop 21 or to receive information on upcoming troop events, check the website at www.nbptroop21.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.