BOSTON - Newburyport seniors from the Council on Aging recently visited the State House upon the invitation of State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen.
Following brunch, seniors embarked on a tour of the building, visiting both the Senate and House chambers, where they learned about the legislative process and history of the State House.
“The opportunity to actually see inside the State House and hear about its history was a real pleasure,” Newburyport resident Roz Clair said. “It’s such a gorgeous building and the architecture and decoration are truly beautiful and so full of history and meaning. The incredible skill of the sculptors and artists and stunning ceiling decoration, stained glass and woodwork in the building is extraordinary. I was particularly struck by the tribute to the contribution of nurses of the Civil War, given the debt of gratitude we all owe these ‘angels’ for their work during the pandemic. I am constantly in awe of the ability of sculptors to project kindness, compassion and tenderness into cold hard marble. I look forward to our next outing.”
Newburyport resident Dianne Cobb said it was wonderful to meet DiZoglio and to learn the latest regarding her efforts to pass various pieces of legislation.
“Thank you for the opportunity to see the State House and to see the legislative staff hard at work on such a hot sweltering day," Cobb said.
DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor, said it was important to keep older adults independent, socially engaged and active.
"That is why I have strived during my time in the Legislature to host events like these that that bring our amazing seniors together. As always, it was a true honor and pleasure seeing everyone" DiZoglio said.
