Port shop pledges sales Saturday to Black Lives Matter

NEWBURYPORT — Joppa Fine Foods will donate all of its sales Saturday to the Black Lives Matter Global Foundation.
“Movements begin and end at the grassroots level, and that starts with us,” said Abbie Batchelder, owner of the gourmet market at 50 Water St., admitting that up until now, she has had “tunnel vision” while focusing on her business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past couple of weeks, individuals and groups, both locally and around the world, have joined demonstrations in protest of racial inequalities and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota on May 25.
“I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, a lot of looking inward within our own personal lives,” Batchelder said, acknowledging her own privilege and emphasizing the listening and learning required to enact real change.
“These past two weeks have been hard to navigate,” she wrote in a recent newsletter to customers. “What to say, how to say it — wanting to speak from the heart, hoping to be taken seriously, while knowing that much more work, listening and education is required. Fear of speaking too soon or carelessly, but unwilling to remain silent.”
Batchelder encouraged community members to do their own research, saying she found guidance in a recent New York Magazine article: https://nymag.com/strategist/article/where-to-donate-for-black-lives-matter.html.
If people were already considering stopping in for a sandwich or picking up some grocery items at Joppa Fine Foods this week, Batchelder hopes they will do so on Saturday as “every little bit helps.”
The Black Lives Matter Global Foundation works throughout the U.S., the U.K. and Canada “to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes,” according to its website.
For more information on its mission and its programs, visit https://blacklivesmatter.com.
Joppa Fine Foods is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed Sunday and Monday. Walk-ins are not allowed at this time.
To place a grocery order for curbside pickup, email info@joppafinefoods.com. For sandwich and/or coffee orders, call 978-462-4662. For more information or to view products, check out www.joppafinefoods.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.