NEWBURYPORT — Those who are looking for help with basic needs such as heating fuel, diapers and food but do not know where to turn can now go to Newburyport Public Library where the city’s licensed social worker will hold regular drop-in hours.
Trish Boateng, who has been part of the Newburyport Youth Services team since 2020, will be available each Tuesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and then 6 to 7 p.m. on the last Thursday of each month.
“I love helping make people’s lives better by connecting them with resources to meet their basic needs, and helping build their capacity and opportunities for change and reaching their goals,” she said.
“Of upmost importance is the dignity and worth of every single person in our community. I am thrilled to be able to meet more city residents at the library each week, and to help connect them to the abundant supports and services that the Greater Newburyport community has to offer,” said Boateng, who has worked with more than 200 families in Newburyport.
Services, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis, are confidential and free to all. They include information, support, referrals to local organizations and social service agencies, helping families navigate the community supports available to them, and increased access to basic needs such as food and shelter.
Meetings will take place in a third-floor study room to allow for privacy when meeting with individuals and families, according to Head Librarian Sara Kelso.
“We will further work with her (Boateng) to provide appropriate, private spaces as changing needs may dictate,” Kelso said in an email.
Kelso went on to describe the synergy between NYS and the library as an “opportunity to better serve patrons.”
“While we do our best to connect people to information, we are not trained social workers with the nuanced expertise and experience to solve broader needs. This is the value of such a partnership; visitors can come to an open, safe community place to get free assistance in a confidential setting,” Kelso wrote.
The genesis of what is being called a “pilot program” began when Tina Los of NYS recently arranged a meeting at the library to discuss citywide diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, according to Kelso.
“We began discussing a number of related needs and how some libraries have found success utilizing embedded social workers as a community resource. Ms. Los suggested reaching out to Trish Boateng about this as a possibility for our community,” Kelso said. “This will bring visibility to valuable resources like food support, housing and child care needs, medical help, energy assistance, and more.”
Mayor Sean Reardon lauded the announcement.
“Better communication and collaboration between city departments has been a goal since I took office in January. Offering these services to residents is just another way the city can meet residents where they are at. I look forward to this collaboration and I want to thank Newburyport Head Librarian Sara Kelso and NYS Director Andi Egmont for making this happen,” he said in a statement.
Kelso called the collaboration between NYS and the public library a “natural fit.”
“NYS and the library tend to have complementary services. We serve many of the same people. The library already serves as a safe, neutral location for some families with supervised visits, for example. It is our goal to increase these types of partnerships with many city entities and other organizations so residents have easier access and awareness of the resources available to them. Hopefully this pilot program will provide an opportunity to expand elsewhere for NYS, too,” Kelso said in an email.
Egmont said in a phone interview that the city does a great job connecting people with resources.
“This is just another avenue to make it more face to face,” Egmont said.
Egmont added that people already use the library to keep warm during the winter or use its computers to find a job.
“What we’re trying to do is be more accessible to folks,” she said. “The community doesn’t fully comprehend how many people are struggling and working hard to stay afloat.”
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
