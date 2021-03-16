NEWBURYPORT — Special education students are transitioning back into full in-person learning over the next few weeks.
At a School Committee meeting on Monday night, Nancy Koch, director of special education, said all Bresnahan Elementary School students on individualized education programs, as well as struggling learners who have been identified by teachers and administrators, have returned to four days of in-person learning each week.
On March 22, all special education students at Molin Upper Elementary School, as well as others identified by teachers and administrators, will return to four days of in-person learning. Nock Middle School will also phase all special education students and struggling students identified by teachers and administrators back to four in-person learning days.
All students at Bresnahan Elementary and Molin Upper Elementary Schools will return to a five-day in-person schedule on April 5 with Wednesday being an early release day.
All Nock Middle School students are expected to return to a five-day in-person learning model on April 26.
Administrators from each of the buildings plan to attend the Special Education Parent Advisory Council meeting on April 7 to discuss upcoming learning opportunities for all students, as well as for special education students, specifically.
"They will be sharing their transition plans and activities for students who will be changing levels — levels meaning pre-K to kindergarten, third grade to fourth — building changes, so to speak," Koch said.
Additionally, Koch announced that this spring, the district will be working with Ann Larsen of Landmark Outreach "to further develop and enhance language-based programming."
Administrators are already planning the extended school year program, which is a summer program that focuses on preventing the regression of skills. This year, that program will also address the impacts of COVID-19 on all students.
For district updates regarding COVID-19 and the return to full in-person learning, visit https://sites.google.com/newburyport.k12.ma.us/nps/home.
