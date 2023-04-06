NEWBURYPORT — Residents looking for a swimsuit made out of recycled plastic won’t have to drive very far after a new boutique recently opened its doors on Pleasant Street.
Sustain Boutique + Chandlery opened in the same space most recently occupied by Battle Grounds Coffee Company. Owner Breanna Alexander said her new store focuses on offering sustainable and ethical men’s and women’s apparel and home goods at a friendly price point.
“If we carry a product that is not sustainably sourced, there is a good story behind it,” she said.
Companies that don’t meet Alexander’s sustainability goals will be donating to a charity or are family-owned and run for generations, she said.
“For the most part, almost all of our products are sustainably sourced,” she said.
Sustain Boutique + Chandlery offers a bathing suit line made of recycled plastic, as well as wallets and table placemats made from recycled products and men’s watches made from wooden furniture recyclables.
“A lot of our collections are all hand selected and I’m putting a lot of research into every line that I am carrying,” Alexander said. “They all fall into the sustainability category or have a nice, ethical story behind them.”
The Lynn native moved to Newbury with her husband in 2017 and brought a 20-year background in fashion merchandising and retail management with her.
The boutique marks Alexander’s first solo business venture and her 1,700-square-foot retail space has also given her a chance to open up her own candle house, where she has set up a candle-making bar where each Saturday customers can make their own, scented candles.
“I use soy wax which we melt in the back and then we have a whole bookcase of scents that we call our scent library, where customers can choose whatever scent they would like to mix and create their own concoction,” she said. “Then we bring out the wax and they can choose from a variety of different candle vessels that they will pour the wax into.”
Alexander said her candle-making operation is already booked through June.
“It’s a new activity to do in Newburyport and it falls in line with my entire sustainability and eco-friendly aspect of the business,” she said.
Newburyport resident Mary Karabatsos took a group of five friends their to make their own candles last weekend and said it was a truly unique experience.
“It was really fun. I didn’t know what to expect. But I had some friends over for the weekend and we figured we would give it a shot,” she said. “We had a really good time. It really was something different and fun to do.”
Karabatsos added that she created her own, cinnamon-scented candle and believes the shop’s name is very apt.
“I purchased some things at the store and I learned the history of how they were made and sustain really is a great name for the store. Because they really meet the image they are projecting,” she said.
Alexander has also enlisted the help of her three children, 11-year-old Anabella, 8-year-old Sophia and 5-year-old Ben, in her shop’s candle-making activities and said she has an eye on potentially partnering with a catering company to offer premade foods.
“Everything started coming into place over the past year, then when the Battle Grounds spot opened up, I just jumped right on it,” she said. “We’re currently zoned as a restaurant, so I would like to maintain that status and that will hopefully be our next phase.”
