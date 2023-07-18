NEWBURYPORT — Nicolas Nadeau Forestell, a graduate of Newburyport High School, will enter college this fall as a Thoreau Scholar.
The $26,000 scholarship, named for 19th century naturalist and author Henry David Thoreau, is given annually to only eight Massachusetts high school seniors who are environmental leaders. Forestell will major in forestry at the University of New Hampshire.
Forestell, the son of Sean Forestell and Isabelle Demers Nadeau, credits Kasey Wooten, one of his middle school teachers, for teaching him about gardening by allowing him to help care for a school garden.
In addition to teaching gardening skills, Wooten taught him how to implement sustainable practices such as using rain barrels, transplanting and composting.
Forestell’s favorite section in Wooten’s school garden was the native plants. This led to his passion for conserving and promoting native plants, and creating a garden at his home filled with milkweed, goldenrod, asters, and native shrubs and trees where butterflies, bees and birds benefit from his efforts.
To ensure more people understand the importance of native pollinator plants, he has helped others plant gardens and worked with ACES, a local environmental group, to educate schoolchildren about the importance of pollinators.
Forestell said no matter where he lives, he intends to have a garden for the good it does for pollinators and the joy it brings him.
High school seniors awarded the four-year Thoreau Scholarship can enroll in any college or university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. Thoreau Scholars are encouraged to enroll in internships and study abroad to broaden their awareness and understanding of environmental issues.
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmental internships, offering internship stipends and providing networking opportunities. A sign of success of the foundation’s mission to foster environmental leadership is the support past scholarship winners provide to present scholarship winners.
To learn more about the foundation and the scholarship, visit thoreauscholar.org. The scholarship application period opens Oct. 15 at thoreauscholar.org. The deadline to apply is Feb. 1.
