NEWBURYPORT — Conveying the power of poetry can be a challenging task, even for the most seasoned performer. But Newburyport High School senior Tuala Sullivan arguably made it look easy during a Poetry Out Loud contest held March 12 in Boston.
She did so well, in fact, that the 17-year-old finished second in the state for the national competition geared toward high school students and sponsored by the Huntington Theater. Her finish also assured her a spot as an alternate to represent Massachusetts at the national Poetry Out Loud Finals in Washington, D.C.
“It feels really good honestly, I was proud of myself for doing it. But I love reciting poetry so I did it because it was a good opportunity and it was a lot off fun,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan beat out a large field of contestants with powerful recitations of three poems. In addition to taking home a trophy, Sullivan won a $100 prize and $200 to buy poetry books for the Newburyport High School library.
“She really has a certain magic about her and to recite poetry that well, you have to really feel it,” said Newburyport High School English and creative writing teacher Deborah Szabo.
Szabo said for a performer to really excel at reciting poetry live, the speaker needs to let the words go right through them, a skill Sullivan exudes.
Another key for Sullivan was picking poems that allowed her to use her voice to express the depth of the pieces.
“She has really an incredible talent for this kind of performance,” Szabo said.
Szabo said Sullivan was the first Newburyport High student to place second at Poetry Out Loud since 2009.
“It’s an incredible honor not only for her but for Newburyport High School and an incredible source of pride. It definitely feels like bragging rights,” she said.
Participants were required to pick poems listed by Poetry Out Loud officials, which prompted Sullivan to think long and hard about pieces that she could internalize and recite in a manner that felt genuine and inspired a personal connection.
With that in mind, she picked “The Negro Speaks of Rivers” by Langston Hughes, Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “The Paradox” and “Wife’s Disaster Manual” by Deborah Paredez.
Nerves weren’t a factor, according to Sullivan, who said she rehearsed her poems enough times to feel comfortable and go to the event believing that “whatever would happen, would happen.”
“Honestly, I was excited to see other people’s poems,” she said.
In October, Sullivan and fellow Newburyport High student Charlie Grossman recited a poem at Newburyport District Court as the staff there celebrated Cultural Diversity Week. The week was part of an annual initiative at courthouses across the state to celebrate and recognize cultural diversity.
Sullivan said she enjoyed that event as well since it gave her a chance to work with Grossman, a longtime friend.
Asked about her future plans, Sullivan said she has applied to several colleges and is still contemplating her next move.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
