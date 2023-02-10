NEWBURYPORT — With only several days left until Valentine’s Day, local students were busy this week creating festive and heartfelt cards for seniors and to hang on historic homes.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bresnahan Elementary School students under the direction of visual arts teacher Pamela Standley-Jamison created cards as part of the Valentines for Historic Houses campaign.
The project started in 2019 when a group of Newburyport High School students, working with the Newburyport Preservation Trust, made valentines to put on the doors of historic houses.
The students began interning with the trust, raising awareness of preservation values among their generation, and calling themselves, “The Next Generation Preservationists.”
The students were interested in the relationship between environmental conservation and historic preservation and wanted to show an appreciation for the care and skill that owners of historic houses devote to the architectural beauty of the city, according to project organizers.
Now off at college, the students are “thrilled” that third-graders from Bresnahan have stepped into their shoes and taken over the project for the second year in a row, the organizers said.
On Thursday, current Newburyport High students were also busy making cards. But instead of hanging the cards on houses, they will be sent to residents and staff at Atria Merrimack Place.
The high school’s chapter of the National Art Honor Society has roughly 45 students who indulge their passion for art after school.
NHS National Art Honor Society officer Grace O’Malley oversees the group’s community service projects and she led her friends in making Christmas cards for the residents and staff at Atria Merrimack Place.
“The woman at the front desk was so happy when we brought the Christmas cards in,” O’Malley said. “She said that no one has ever done anything like this and we ended up making enough for both the residents and the staff. So everybody got one. They were so happy,” she said.
Atria receptionist Janet Billingsley said the Christmas cards were “wonderful.”
“The residents really appreciated it and thought it was wonderful,” Billingsley said. “Some residents don’t get any mail. To receive something like that brings them some genuine happiness.”
The Christmas card project was so successful that O’Malley decided to do it again for Valentine’s Day.
“I knew that a lot of people in there didn’t get visitors,” she said. “Especially around the holidays when you would like to get a card or something that would make you happy. So, I just wanted to bring the whole group together to help some others.”
O’Malley has recently been working with art teacher and National Art Honor Society adviser Mary Rakoski to coordinate the Valentine’s Day card making, which has included mixed media and traditional marker-and-paper artwork.
“We have been doing this for the last two weeks and kids have been using their free blocks and even staying after school to make the cards,” O’Malley said. “I’m really impressed.”
Rakoski said the idea is to brighten someone’s day.
“We want to put a smile on someone’s face by giving them a nice card,” she said.
Rakoski said she’s so happy with the Valentine’s Day cards that she wouldn’t mind getting one herself.
O’Malley said she expects to deliver the cards to Atria this weekend. She thanked her friend Caden Eiserman for his assistance with the project.
“I’m really grateful for all the help from Caden and all of the other kids who spent so much time making the cards. It’s so impressive,” she said.
Daily News editor Dave Rogers contributed to this report.
