NEWBURYPORT — Local resident Benjamin St. Lawrence will see his face up in the lights of Times Square on Sept. 17 as part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation and Buddy Walk.
St. Lawrence, a 19-year-old with Down syndrome, will take part in the Buddy Walk to help raise money to support the Down syndrome community. As part of this event, his photo was selected from more than 2,400 entries to be one of roughly 500 shown on two JumboTron screens in Times Square.
St. Lawrence said he was excited to be included in all facets of the event.
“Being a part of this means that you’re passionate, spontaneous, and showing up and having a fun time,” he said. “To be included in the Buddy Walk and be on Times Square, it seems important to me because I have never been on a JumboTron before, and all the celebs get their picture taken in Times Square, now it’s my turn.”
While it may be his first time having his face high above Times Square, St. Lawrence is no stranger to facing the public. In fact, many who frequent Market Basket grocery store in Newburyport will find him to be a familiar face.
“I have been bagging for Market Basket for two years, and I hope to keep that up and keep bagging,” St. Lawrence said.
Bess St. Lawrence, his mother, said she has been happy to see how he has fit in with the job and community.
“He’s clearly part of a team and the whole community, he loves seeing everyone who comes in, so first thing he does when he gets home is tell us everyone he saw during his shift.“
She is grateful to the community for its support.
“I have to say from the time he was born that this entire community has shown up for him at every single turn,” the mother said. “He was in the hospital for a while, and for some of that time it was over Christmas and we were not at home much and our neighborhood dropped off freezers full of food, they put up a Christmas tree in our house, and from that time forward it’s been constant support and inclusion.”
That inclusion was on full display when he joined the Newburyport High School Cross Country Club and was a member for five years.
“Ben has had such an incredible experience with running in Newburyport, the cross-country program, indoor program, outdoor program, the kids, the coaches, everybody has been so inclusive,” his mother said. “Honestly, it’s the purest form of inclusion I have ever seen.”
During his five years with the team, he fell in love with every aspect of it.
“With the team, there was lots of camaraderie and lots of talent,” he said. “Love comes first, when you love cross-country it means you love doing it, the coaches would let you do your own thing but when coach would tell you what to do, we follow him.”
Ben misses doing cross-country, but still runs in half marathons and other events when he can. He believes his life of running prepared him well to be part of the Buddy Walk.
The presentation of the video will be streamed on the National Down Syndrome Society’s Facebook page from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
