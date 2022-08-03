BOSTON — Newburyport is to be recertified as a Coast Guard City during a presentation ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Custom House Maritime Museum.
Newburyport, home to Coast Guard Station Merrimack River, one of 19 designated surf stations nationwide, was initially designated in 2011 as the nation’s 14th Coast Guard City.
Among those expected to attend the ceremony are Capt. Kailie Benson, commander, Coast Guard Sector Boston; Master Chief Petty Officer Carlos Hessler, officer in charge, Coast Guard Station Merrimack River, and Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon.
During the recertification ceremony, the 2022 Rear Adm. Richard Rybacki Award will be given.
Newburyport has a long history with the Coast Guard, dating back to the service’s inception and the construction of U.S. Revenue Cutter Massachusetts in 1791. The city was designated “The Birthplace of the Coast Guard” by a presidential proclamation in 1965.
