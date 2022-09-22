NEWBURYPORT — The city will celebrate its original inhabitants next month with a daylong Indigenous Peoples Day observance at Waterfront Park.
Last year, the city began recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Columbus Day. Imagine Studios has partnered with the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church to present an Indigenous Peoples Day observance on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Imagine Studios Director Kristine Malpica said her grassroots, community nonprofit organization has been working with local Indigenous people to offer a family-friendly event featuring with cultural and performing arts programs.
“People will be talking about why it is important to recognize Indigenous people, rather than to continue to celebrate Columbus and try to educate people about the history of the movement,” she said.
Paul and Denise Pouliot of the Cowasuck Band of the Penacook-Abenaki People are expected to headline the opening ceremonies as the respective Sag8mo and Sag8moskwa (head male and head female speakers) at 10 a.m.
Paul Pouliot said he expects to touch upon his people’s efforts to remove unsafe dams that are clogging the waterways of the Merrimack River.
“There was a robust and very dense population of people all along these rivers and estuaries. We are recognizing that we still have a stewardship responsibility as the living Indigenous people and we need to continue to steward the landscape,” he said.
The history of the Merrimack Valley is a convoluted one, according to Pouliot.
“The history goes back and forth at times from the earliest Colonial narratives, which are pretty much falsely written and it is hard to just fortify one statement or speech with the whole, rich history of the Merrimack Valley,” he said. “There were many communities, subcommunities and villages all the way from Newburyport and up to where the Pemigewasset River breaks off to the Winnipesaukee River and up to Lake Winnipesaukee. So we know there was a rich agricultural environment that sustained a large community of people.”
People are also expected to speak in support of the Indigenous Peoples Day resolution now making its way through the state Legislature.
“We are working on the conversion of the Columbus Day narrative at this point in time and want to recognize that Columbus never discovered America,” Pouliot said. “Columbus started the international slave routes of Europe to Africa and to the new continent. We don’t think that he should be recognized as a national hero and we want to replace that with Indigenous Peoples Day.”
Those who attend observance will have a chance to see and hear Indigenous people’s music, songs, drumming and dancing.
Onega Waya will lead people in Cherokee drumming, song and dance, while Seth Willey will share Cherokee stories.
Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon is expected to say a few words. Children’s activities and more will be available at Waterfront Park.
“This will be an intertribal event,” Malpica said.
Imagine Studios is preparing a flag-raising ceremony that Malpica hopes will include Reardon and the Penacook leaders at City Hall to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 2.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.