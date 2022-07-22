NEWBURYPORT — Extended hot weather may not be good for lawns and gardens, but it appears to be working for Yankee Clipper Harbor Tours on the city’s waterfront.
Business has been good this summer. So good, in fact, owner-captain Paul Aziz is planning to launch a second boat in several weeks that will be berthed in Haverhill and alternate between trips in that city and excursions to the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge.
“Last summer was rainy and we got off to a slow start,” said Aziz, who has owned the business since 2006. “This year has been good, with people in town and a real interest in getting out on the water. I don’t captain every trip, though. Right now, I am getting another boat ready for Coast Guard inspection.”
The Yankee Clipper is about 45 feet long and carries roughly 45 passengers. It is powered by two 250-horsepower outboard engines.
Most trips last about an hour, but there is a 90-minute sunset cruise and a three-hour circumnavigation of Plum Island. Also offered is a tour of the wildlife refuge, which is run at high tide.
“The tour of the wildlife refuge generally fills up the boat,” said Aziz, a high school science teacher in Topsfield during the school year. “People’s interest in the natural world has really increased in recent years.
Aziz said the new boat will be called the Rachel Carson to mark the memory of an early environmentalist.
Carson wrote the book “Silent Spring,” which is considered one of the first warnings of environmental damage taking place without some government oversight. It was published in 1962.
In 1947, she spent that autumn studying black ducks at the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge. The number of ducks was diminishing, in part because of pressure from duck hunters.
Carson, who was a staff researcher for the federal Fish and Wildlife Service at the time, is credited with helping to develop a compromise that would accommodate bird hunters and bird-watchers.
History is stressed on the tours of the river. The Merrimack was first traversed by Samuel de Champlain of France in 1605, but the English settled the area. Newbury was founded in 1635, and a new town, called Newburyport, was created by “water-siders” in 1764.
Newburyport is the birthplace of the Coast Guard (1790), and the Merrimack River was one of the most prosperous shipbuilding and trading ports in the young republic.
Mills that powered the Industrial Revolution began appearing on the river in the 1820s. In part because of the mills’ dumping of waste into the river, the Merrimack was a polluted waterway in the 19th and part of the 20th centuries.
After passage of the Clean Water Act in 1972, the river began getting cleaner. Though combined sewer overflows, often called CSOs, occasionally foul the waterway these days, visitors say they enjoy an outing on the Merrimack.
“I liked hearing about the history of Newburyport,” said passenger Sandy Farland of Hudson, New Hampshire. “And you get a good view of the city from the boat.”
Trudy Dooner of Groveland, also a passenger this week, said she enjoyed being on the water on a warm, sunny day.
“We had family from New Jersey here, and we all learned a lot of history,” Dooner said.
The Yankee Clipper often heads east from its boardwalk location and enters the Atlantic for a brief time. The history of Plum Island is reviewed.
Yankee Clipper pilot Fred Latta noted that the Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, a part of Plum Island, got its start in 1928 when a bird-watcher from Stoneham, Annie Brown, gave close to $100,000 so that acreage could be bought and preserved. The federal government created the wildlife refuge in 1942.
Aziz said the hourlong trip on the Merrimack enables him and other captains to talk about natural developments of Plum Island and the river.
“I like to stress the value of the estuary and the marsh when considering the health of the ocean,” said Aziz, who sometimes hosts student charters. “Much of what we pass in the boat is part of the life cycle, and it is important for the whole area. Also, I talk about the erosion near the water and the challenges of living at a low sea level.”
Aziz said he hopes the Rachel Carson can obtain Coast Guard approval by early August.
