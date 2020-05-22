NEWBURYPORT – With Monday being the Memorial Day holiday, trash and recycling pick-up will be delayed by one day, all week. Residents with Monday pick-up will have pick-up on Tuesday, May 26, residents who typically have Tuesday pick-up will have pick-up on Wednesday, and so on. Friday residents will have pick-up on Saturday, May 30. The downtown district will have Friday pick-up, as usual.
Looking ahead, Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year, so there will be no delays of trash or recycling pick-ups this year for that holiday.
The trash and recycling dumpsters at the Emergency Operations Center on Low Street were scheduled to be removed Friday. They were in place due to the short-term requirement to have all trash items in a barrel. That requirement expires Tuesday, May 26. If possible, residents should put cardboard in their recycling carts for automated collection. If not they can resume flattening, bundling, and tying or taping cardboard, and placing it next to the recycle barrel for collection by Mello Disposal.
The city's yard waste facility on Colby Farm Lane won't be affected by the Memorial Day holiday. It will be open on Saturday, May 23, and Tuesday, May 26, as usual. The site is open Tuesday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
This year, stickers may be ordered from the city website, cityofnewburyport.com, starting at the home page (click on the circle “Online Services”). No stickers will be sold at the yard waste site. A sticker gives residents access to the facility through the first weekend in December.
