NEWBURYPORT — Some additional South of the Border flavor was added to the city recently when Port Vida a Mexican Cantina opened on Center Street.
The new restaurant offers “a perfect blend of friends, music, special events and occasions” in a chic downtown area, according to its website.
When a reporter visited the restaurant Thursday to get more details, a manager declined to comment. But a quick glance inside showed a subdued, inviting atmosphere.
Main menu items include cauliflower bites, tortilla soup and chimichangas. Flautas bites, grilled octopus and various tacos are also offered.
Nate Allard, executive director of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said he is “ecstatic” about having a new restaurant in the city.
“They have been a Chamber member for a few months now and I’m personally excited to see new culinary experience in the city,” he said.
Port Vida a Mexican Cantina joins State Street mainstay Agave Mexican Bistro and Metzy’s Cantina as restaurants offering Southwest-style menus, and Allard said the city has room for all of them.
“Everyone has their own take and style and fusion of foods, so I think it will be great to see new people with different passions for their own dishes,” he said.
The 10 Center St. location was most recently home to Brick & Ash restaurant, which opened there in 2016. But continued COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced Brick & Ash to close in late 2021. Prior to Brick & Ash, the staple was the longtime home of Ten Center Street.
Assessor records show the 200-year-old property is owned by Newburyport managers LLC and New England Development, which owns many properties in the downtown.
Newburyport Managers LLC bought the building from Two-Fourteen Center Street LTD for $609,377 in February 2005.
There were plans to open a Mexican cantina on another New England Development property off Merrimac Street along the river. But those plans were scrapped.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
