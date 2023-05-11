NEWBURYPORT — Mayor Sean Reardon is touting the success of his first Boards, Commissions and Volunteer Fair that has already yielded serious interest from at least 15 residents.
That might be just enough people to fill every available slot in the city’s 27 volunteer boards and commissions, such as the Open Space Committee and the Parks Commission.
Looking to fill at least some of those gaps, as well as getting more residents involved in the city’s inner workings, Reardon hosted the city’s first Boards, Commissions and Volunteer Fair at City Hall on May 4.
“The overall response from the community and the staff was 110% positive, which is great,” he said.
Roughly 150 residents were greeted with a map, showing them where each board and commission was set up inside the upstairs auditorium. Some people, according to the mayor, had their resumes ready to go.
Reardon praised the work of his executive assistant, Christine Jackson, who spearheaded the fair.
Jackson said she brings a background in college counseling to the city and fashioned the event after a small college fair.
“The atmosphere was really joyful and it really was a community event where disparate groups of people were all happy to be together under one roof. That’s a rare thing,” she said.
Reardon said he enjoyed the college fair atmosphere and, although he made no appointments that night, he has received about 15 resumes and letters of interest from residents, ready to serve.
“I was thrilled we were able to finally get this going and we’ve just been flooded with positive comments about it,” he said.
Human Rights Commission member Bruce Menin led a table along with colleague Shane Cough, and said they now have some good leads to fill their vacant seat.
“This was a really nice event and we got information from at least four people who were interested in serving,” he said.
Menin added that he and Cough were able to educate peop0le on what the Human Rights Commission does and how it addresses issues.
“We talked about the preventative things that we do, working with the school district. It was really good to talk with people about how they can make a difference in this community, when it comes to respect, kindness and making things safe for everyone,” he said. “I’ve been around a long time and if I had to handpick a group of people to sit around a table and solve issues to make the city a more welcoming and kinder community, it would be these people. They are very dedicated to what they do.”
The mayor said he was surprised to learn how few people knew about the boards and commissions back in 2021 when he was campaigning for the corner office.
“These boards and commissions play such a vital role in the day-to-day working of the city,” he said.
Buoyed by last week’s success, Reardon announced he’ll likely be hosting another Boards, Commissions and Volunteer Fair.
“I’m definitely looking forward to doing this every year,” he said. “It’s a great way not only for the people who want to volunteer at some point and learn about the ways they can do that, but it’s also a great way to come and get some information and learn the important roles in what exactly these boards and commissions do here in town.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.