NEWBURYPORT — The downtown area will be transported back in time to when Elvis was king and Americans liked Ike when the 11th annual Cruisin’ the ‘50s car show rides into the downtown Thursday afternoon, rain or shine.
The car show is presented by the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry as well as Arthur S. Page Insurance and is curated by Wes Pettengill, who has been running car shows for the past three decades. Attendance is free for the show, which will run from 5 to 8 p.m.
Chamber Executive Director Nate Allard said the invite-only car show sees only the best autos from the 1940s through the 1960s – with a few from the early 1970s – in the area.
“Whoever is the top-tier car in other car shows, that’s who we hand-select to attend ours” he said. “Usually you can stop on by a car show with your classic car but this one has the winners of every local car show in it. This is a premiere show.”
Chamber member and The Busy Creative co-owner Sarah Motzkin has been managing this year’s car show and said there will be between 250 and 275 classic cars on display, parked on State Street, Inn Street, Pleasant Street, the municipal parking lot on Harris Street and in Market Square.
“I’m excited to see this all coming together and I’m hoping for no rain,” she said.
Musical act Billy D and the Rockits will also be playing at Patrick Tracy Square off Pleasant Street, where the car show will offer a beer garden for the first time, featuring Rockport Brewing Company libations.
“We will also have a handful of vendors who will have booths, selling their crafts at Market Square and on Inn Street,” Motzkin said. “There will be a variety of vendors throughout the city, as well.”
The classic cars will begin lining up along Water Street at roughly 3 p.m. before heading to their designated show places.
Allard said the chamber will have a very rare, custom Buick parked in front of M.K. Benatti Jewelers on State Street but he was tight-lipped when it came to saying anything more about the make and model of the vehicle.
“I’m not allowed to say any more,” he said. “What is a very, very rare Buick and there are only are a few in the nation.”
The annual car show is a big event for the chamber, according to Allard, who said he wants to bring as many people as he can to Newburyport.
“This is a beautiful city and the chamber loves bringing community events to our region,” he said. “This is almost like our end-of-summer block party and we’re really excited.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.