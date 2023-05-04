NEWBURYPORT — This weekend, 88-year-old Eleanor Lyons of Newburyport will hit the pavement for Project Bread’s 55th annual Walk for Hunger.
She will be among more than 3,000 participants, both in-person and virtual, to walk the new 3-mile loop around Boston Common or in their own neighborhoods.
Lyons first got involved with the Walk for Hunger in 1984. Each year, she walks with her team, the Newburyport Walkers.
They will lace up virtually this year and walk a 3-mile route in Newburyport. Lyons originally heard about Project Bread’s annual event through St. Augustine Church in Andover.
“There are people who face food insecurity in this upscale city,” Lyons said. “We have food pantries, church efforts and anti-hunger agencies available to residents. It’s hard to make a difference on your own. Project Bread’s work is effective and provides more than food: it provides education and advocacy across the whole state. I look forward to being with fellow walkers on May 7 for my 42nd Walk for Hunger.”
Beginning in 1969 as the first pledge walk in the nation, the Walk for Hunger brings together a diverse community dedicated to bringing about change.
On Sunday, the annual fundraiser returns to Boston Common after three years of being virtual due to COVID-19 safety precautions. This rite of passage returns with a shorter route and a fresh look.
The fundraising goal is more than $1 million.
