NEWBURYPORT — Beverly Jaques, of Newburyport, was honored with the inaugural Anna Jaques Volunteer Service Award.
Jaques, who was born at Anna Jaques and grew up in Newbury, and is a distant relative of the hospital's founder, contributed more than 12,000 volunteer hours to the hospital’s Medical Records/Health Information Department over the past 32 years. Jaques worked at Anna Jaques in housekeeping for a short time before joining the hospital’s volunteer corps.
Jeffrey Brickman, interim president of Anna Jaques Hospital, presented Jaques with the award at the hospital’s Volunteer Service Award Dinner on June 22.
“This is a new award for the hospital’s volunteer community,” said Jennifer Hilton, manager of volunteer services. “After being unable to host the Volunteer Service Award Dinner for three years due to COVID, we felt it was fitting to introduce an award this year that recognizes both the determination of our founder and the resilience of our volunteers following such historically unprecedented times.”
Anna Jaques Hospital has over 127 active volunteers who selflessly returned to their roles when COVID-related restrictions would allow. The volunteers contributed more than 11,000 hours of service to the hospital in 2022 in a multitude of areas, including transportation, post-operations with support from the nursing staff, medical billing, various administrative departments, and the gift shop.
“The Volunteer Service Award Dinner is always one of celebration and community gathering for the volunteers who have been the heart of our hospital,” said Richard Maki, senior vice president and chief nursing officer at Anna Jaques. “We can’t thank our volunteers enough for their commitment and services to us.”
