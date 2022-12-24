SALISBURY — The case against a Newburyport woman charged with motor vehicle homicide by neglect earlier this year has hit a snag due to unrecovered medical records.
The attorney for Alba Safion of Marlboro Street and an Essex County prosecutor have been searching for the medical records of 91-year-old Anthony Giuliano, who died days after the crash on Oct. 31, 2020. But multiple attempts to gather the records have gone for naught.
Without them, according to Safion’s attorney, there is no way to confirm if Giuliano died because of the crash.
“We don’t have a cause of death here,” the attorney said.
Prosecutor Michelle Belmonte said her office issued search warrants for the medical records, only to learn they had been destroyed or denied by the hospital, she explained to Judge Peter Doyle. That prompted Doyle to set Safion’s next court date for Jan. 31, by which time it is hoped the medical records can be recovered and copies given to Belmonte and Safion’s attorney.
If found guilty, Safion faces up to 2½ years behind bars and could lose her driver’s license for 15 years.
Safion was arraigned in March, more than a year after the accident and only after a clerk magistrate deemed there was enough probable cause to charge her with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. Her arraignment was also delayed by conflicting schedules and at least one change in counsel, according to court documents.
Court records show Giuliano died at an area hospital days after the crash. The Dock Lane resident had been transported to a hospital and released that day, only to return days later after taking a turn for the worst.
The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. when Safion attempted to take a left turn into an auto body shop lot but misjudged the distance between her Nissan Rogue and Giuliano, who was driving south in a Hyundai Tucson. The Tucson struck the Nissan almost head on, causing significant front-end damage to both sport utility vehicles, according to Sgt. Keith Forget’s report.
Giuliano was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital in New Hampshire by an Amesbury ambulance. He came home the same day but returned to the hospital Nov. 2 after losing use of his arms and legs. He died there Nov. 4 with the cause of death listed as complications from a broken neck.
Immediately following the crash, police did not issue citations to either person. But upon learning of Giuliano’s death, Salisbury police notified the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and conducted a second investigation.
Assisting local police were members of the State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit. Police first looked into the possibility that Safion was texting when the crash occurred but later determined she had not sent or received any messages. Also, a witness who saw the crash said she did not see Safion holding her phone, according to Forget’s report.
In the weeks that followed, local and state police concluded their investigation and relayed their findings to the DA’s Office. The case remained in limbo for roughly nine months until Sept. 1, 2021, when it was decided to issue a criminal complaint against Safion, Forget wrote in his report.
“Safion negligently turned the 2016 Nissan Rogue that she was operating into the path and travel lane of the 2017 Hyundai Tucson being operated by Anthony Giuliano in the area of 128 Bridge Road setting the events leading to the fatal crash in motion,” Forget’s report reads. “Due to Alba Safion’s negligent operation of the motor vehicle that she was in full control off, she did not give Anthony Giuliano the opportunity to avoid a collision that led to his subsequent death.”
