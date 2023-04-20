NEWBURYPORT — For almost 50 years, Butch Frangipane has been doing what he loves – restoring and maintaining yachts out of his roughly 150-foot Merrimac Street boathouse. These days, you can find the Wharf Marine Services owner nursing a 30-foot wooden vessel back to health.
“Nobody knows we’re here. Every now and then, you get somebody who walks by and sticks their head in and says, ‘Wow,’” Frangipane said. “But we have boats going from 25 feet to 50 feet.”
The 71-year-old Newbury resident has also been spending the past four years refurbishing his own 30-foot, Walter McInnis-designed, 1961 wooden motorsailer that he has named The Tonto. It was named after The Lone Ranger’s sidekick.
“The boat was built in 1961 in Rhode Island and I was told Walter designed it for himself,” he said.
Frangipane acquired The Tonto through the late Jim Corbin, who used to own Dawn Marina in Salisbury.
“Jim was a talented guy and he had done a lot of great work on the boat,” he said. “But he never had a chance to finish it. So, I’m kind of finishing it.”
The Tonto still needs to be rewired and requires a new engine but Frangipane said he hopes to get it back in the water within the next two years.
“There’s still a lot to do but I have come a long way,” he said. “If you got to look at this thing about two years ago, you would have thought it was something right out of ‘Gilligan’s Island,’” he said, referring to the classic 1960s sitcom.
Frangipane has been working on The Tonto along with his younger brother, Mike, who has been redoing the galley and stripping the woodworking in the wheelhouse to prepare it for varnish.
“It’s been fun,” Mike Frangipane said. “You don’t get to work on these old, wooden boats that often anymore.”
A completed Tonto might go for about $70,000 on the open market, according to the elder Frangipane.
“Some people might think it was only worth $40,000 but I want to keep it and use it and take my grandsons out on,” he said.
Work really isn’t work when you enjoy what you’re doing, Mike Frangipane added.
“I spent most of my career down there in the boatyard, running the equipment. So I’ve been working with my brother a long time and we haven’t killed each other yet,” he joked.
Wharf Marine Services employed roughly 25 workers at one point but Butch Frangipane said he has no interest in working with such a large staff anymore.
“I’ve been very, very lucky,” he said. “To be able to do this in Newburyport with the clientele and location that I have had. They turn the boats over to me and say, ‘Do what you need to do.’ Think about that. Every day, I wake up and I wonder if I’m living a dream. I’m very fortunate.”
Frangipane added that he now wants to devote his time to working on classic boats, such as the 1972 and the 1974 Makos he just finished restoring.
“The boats I like to restore come from the ‘60s and ‘70s and some ‘80s,” he said. “Some people might think those are old but they are still really good, functional boats. If I don’t restore them, they’re going to get crushed in a landfill somewhere.”
While he’s been going to work in the same building for almost 50 years, Frangipane said the many different odors that greet him each morning keep him coming back.
“We used to work with teak years ago, you could smell that or the mahogany in here,” he said. “But everything’s fiberglass now. When I took over the boatyard, it was probably about 50-50. So, we varnish and polish boats and do maintenance but, not in the way and in the scope of wooden boats like many years ago.”
Frangipane initially owned his boathouse but ended up selling it to New England Development about 15 years ago and now leases the space, which he said he just renewed for another year and a half.
New England Development also owns the roughly 5 acres running from Michael’s Harborside restaurant to the Tuscan Sea Grill & Bar known as the Waterfront West District, which includes the Wharf Marine Services boathouse.
Although the company’s plans to build a hotel, retail space and residential housing fell through in 2018, New England Development announced in 2021 that it intends to build a 230-unit residential rental property in two buildings in Waterfront West.
Frangipane said real estate plans are out of his control.
“I’d like to say we’re all going to live forever and do what we want to do forever but, if they tear it down, they tear it down,” he said.
