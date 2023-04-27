NEWBURYPORT — YWCA Greater Newburyport recently received a $10,000 donation from Newburyport Bank.
The donation was to be announced during the YWCA’s annual Engaging Communities Luncheon on Wednesday. The event was held at RiverWalk Brewing Co. in Newburyport.
The event’s theme was “Our Children, Our Future,” as the organization planned to highlight child care programs that have been a critical factor in allowing women to return to the workforce and help support their families.
The YWCA, established in 1883 to help young women gain the resources and skills necessary to thrive in the industrial world, serves people without regard to age or gender identity. Today, the organization advocates for those who are most vulnerable and implements inclusive programs to support the entire community, according to officials.
“On behalf of the Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation, I’m pleased to offer enthusiastic support for this great event,” said bank President and CEO Lloyd L. Hamm.
“For almost 150 years, the YWCA of Greater Newburyport has proudly served so many individuals in our community,” he added. “And the child care programs they’ve developed are a prime example of that. Quality child care is instrumental in providing our children with the skills they need to develop, while at the same time allowing mothers to continue to develop their skills in the workforce. The YWCA has met the challenge, as they always do, in a very meaningful way.”
