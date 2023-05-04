NEWBURYPORT — Hoping more residents get involved in the city’s inner workings, Mayor Sean Reardon is hosting his first Boards, Commissions and Volunteer Fair tonight at City Hall.
The event, which runs from 6 to 7:30, will give residents a chance to get to know as many boards and commissions as they would like in a job fair-type setting.
“We’re inviting people to come in,” Reardon said. “Each board or commission will have a table set up. Residents can go around and ask questions and just learn a little bit about each one.
“They can find out what important role each board plays here in the city,” he added.
The city has 27 volunteer boards and commissions, such as the Human Rights Commission and the Resiliency Committee, with at least 15 vacancies or appointments that need to be made.
