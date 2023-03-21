NEWBURYPORT — The International Franchise Association recently named Tracy Gilligan and Matt Perry, the franchise owners of five Elements Massage studios in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, as Franchisees of the Year. Chapman, Gilligan and Perry were honored at the 63rd IFA Annual Convention in Las Vegas for being outstanding franchise establishment owner-operators.
Elements Massage, with a location in Newburyport, is of the WellBiz Brands Inc. portfolio of franchise brands. WellBiz Brands is a beauty and wellness franchise platform, with nearly 900 franchised locations open globally and more than 300 in development.
Even while juggling ownership of their Elements Massage studios, Gilligan and Perry always make time to support their studio teams and fellow franchise owners. Perry got his start in franchising early, right out of college. After building five Fitness Together studios, he became an owner in the Elements Massage system with his now-wife, Tracy Gilligan.
The couple are ambitious entrepreneurs who now own Elements Massage studios in Newburyport, and Nashua, Bedford, Portsmouth and Salem, New Hampshire. They prioritize their roles as mentors, always making time for career development for the people on their teams. The couple also are the driving force behind the committee that plans the annual Power of You Gala, a black-tie celebration for Elements Massage studio employees throughout the Boston and New Hampshire region.
“Service is at the heart of everything we’ve ever done,” Perry said. “To be recognized on this level is truly humbling, and it never would have happened without empowering people on our team to do great things and allowing them to thrive. In this industry, we are nothing without our teams and are so fortunate to benefit from the strong purpose-driven passion that comes inherently with the work that we do.”
The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their franchisor company, individuals are selected for their service to their communities, fostering a strong and vibrant workforce, opening the doors for career growth and entrepreneurship and supporting their fellow franchisees.
